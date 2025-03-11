Suspecting illicit affair, woman's family kills man, his mother in UP

Kaushambi (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) A woman, along with her two sons, attacked and killed a man in Kajoo village here on suspicion that the latter was in a relationship with her daughter, police said on Tuesday. The victim's mother was also killed in the attack.

Police said the accused, Shanti Devi (50) and her two sons, Shani and Shravan, both in their mid-20s, attacked Sarvjeet Diwakar (22) and his mother, Sangeeta (49), in their house on Monday night with an axe, leaving them seriously injured.

When police reached the spot, they admitted the injured to the district hospital, where both died during treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered. Shravan has been detained, while Devi and Shani are absconding, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Police have formed four teams in the matter, and two police officials have been suspended, Singh added.