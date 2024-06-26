Suspects being questioned in Kerala business man's murder: TN police

Kanyakumari, Jun 26 (PTI) In the murder case of a Kerala businessman, a number of suspects have been taken into custody and they are being questioned, police said on Wednesday.

Preliminary probe indicated 44-year old entrepreneur Dipu, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, having a conversation with a person inside his car, sometime before he was found dead on June 24 late night.

A number of persons hailing from Kerala, who are suspects in the murder of the businessman, are being questioned, a senior district police officer said adding following autopsy, the body was handed over to Dipu's family.

He was found with his throat slit, lying motionless inside his car at Kaliyakavilai near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. He was involved in business related to crusher and equipment used in quarries. Dipu was in Tamil Nadu in connection with a deal to buy a backhoe loader.

According to his wife's statement to police, he had Rs 10 lakh cash with him.