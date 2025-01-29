Suspended Bareilly city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri announces protest plans

Bareilly/Pilibhit (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) Suspended Bareilly city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri on Tuesday announced plans for a protest march to Delhi and said that issues related to the rights and interests of the Hindu community would be raised before the Centre.

He also criticised certain government policies and proposed regulations.

Agnihotri's suspension on charges of indiscipline after his resignation in protest against government policies, especially the new UGC rules, has triggered a major administrative and political controversy in Uttar Pradesh.

The 2019-batch PCS officer arrived in Bareilly late on Tuesday and addressed reporters and supporters at Parshuram Dham, where he called for a peaceful but decisive movement.

He claimed that members of the Hindu community across the country were becoming more organised against what he described as "injustice", and urged supporters to maintain discipline during protests.

Describing Parshuram Dham as a symbol of social unity and cultural consciousness, he said protecting such religious places was a collective responsibility.

Local leaders and representatives of social organisations present at the programme expressed support for his proposed agitation, with organisers saying details of the Delhi march would be announced soon.

Earlier in the day, Agnihotri addressed a gathering in Bisalpur in neighbouring Pilibhit district, where he demanded the repeal of the SC/ST Act and opposed the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, which have been put on hold by the Supreme Court.

He alleged the SC/ST Act was being misused and warned of a nationwide agitation if the demands were not addressed by February 7.

Agnihotri had resigned from his post on January 26, citing disagreement with government policies, particularly the now-withheld UGC regulations. PTI COR KIS NSD NSD