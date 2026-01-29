Suspended Bareilly officer welcomes SC order staying UGC equity promotion rules

Etah/Hathras (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) Former Bareilly city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri, suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government on charges of indiscipline, on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court order staying the recent UGC equity regulations on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses and asserted that the "victory" had come through the judiciary.

Seeking responses by March 19 of the Centre and the UGC on three pleas against the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 on the grounds that caste-based discrimination is defined strictly as discrimination against members of the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the Supreme Court on Thursday said the framework is "prima facie vague", can have "very sweeping consequences" and may end up dividing society with a "dangerous impact".

Agnihotri, who resigned in protest against government policies, especially the new UGC rules, said the day marked a victory for "democracy and the soul of the nation".

Addressing supporters in Hathras, the suspended Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer said, "The day marked a victory for democracy and the soul of the nation. This victory had come through the judiciary." Earlier in Etah, he alleged that a well-planned conspiracy was underway to frame him in false cases.

Addressing a press conference at the Joint Press Club office in the Shaheed Park area in Etah, he said his decisions were guided by principles and not personal considerations.

He claimed that "preparations are underway to frame him in false cases" but asserted that he would continue to raise issues of public concern.

Agnihotri, who has also been in the news following the controversy related to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, was accorded a warm reception by members of the "Sawarn Samaj" (upper castes), who welcomed him with garlands in Etah.

Talking to reporters, he alleged that the mistreatment of a disciple of a Shankaracharya amounted to a grave insult to the Sanatan people.

Raising questions over the incident, he asked whether such behaviour would be socially acceptable.

Targeting the new UGC regulations, Agnihotri termed them discriminatory and claimed they treated members of the general category as "presumed offenders".

He expressed apprehension that the rules could lead to physical and mental harassment of students, particularly meritorious boys and girls.

He said that provisions allowing individuals to be summoned before committees without, what he termed, a solid basis could result in mental trauma, social stigma and even suicides.

Agnihotri also criticised public representatives, calling many of them "ineffective" and alleging that several lawmakers lacked basic knowledge of legal provisions.

He claimed that laws were often passed in Parliament and state assemblies without adequate debate and levelled allegations of corruption against political leaders, demanding public accountability regarding their assets.

Referring to the UGC law implemented on January 13, Agnihotri reiterated his description of it as a "black law" and said the silence of leaders from the general category raised serious questions.

He also described the BJP as functioning like a corporate entity and appealed to people across communities to unite against the law and seek answers from their representatives.

He said various Sawarns, Brahmins and general category organisations had extended support to him, while making it clear that he had no intention of forming or joining any political party.

Agnihotri, whose suspension triggered a major administrative and political controversy in the state, has been attached to the office of the Shamli district magistrate, according to an order issued on Monday night.

A 2019-batch PCS officer, Agnihotri tendered his resignation on Monday, citing deep disagreement with government policies, especially the new UGC regulations, which, he claimed, could foment caste-based discontent and vitiate the academic environment.

Aghinotri had sent his resignation via email to UP Governor Anandiben Patel and the Bareilly District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Singh on Monday, officials said.

According to his suspension order issued by Special Secretary Annapurna Garg on Monday night, Agnihotri was found prima facie guilty of indiscipline and was placed under suspension with immediate effect.

Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Agnihotri, with Bareilly Divisional Commissioner B S Chaudhary as the ex officio inquiry officer to probe the charges against him, it added.

It also said that a separate chargesheet will be issued as part of the departmental action and Agnihotri will remain attached to the Shamli DM's office during the pendency of the inquiry. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS