Suspended Bihar police officer sent to 14 days' judicial custody in rape case

Gaya (Bihar), Feb 28 (PTI) A court in Bihar's Gaya district has sent a suspended deputy superintendent of police (DSP) to 14 days’ judicial custody for allegedly raping a Dalit girl in 2017.

The suspended DSP (headquarters), Kamala Kant Kumar, surrendered before the special sessions judge of POSCO court in Gaya, Atishar Kumar, on Tuesday.

The court has fixed March 1 as the next date of hearing in the matter, an official said.

Talking to reporters soon after the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) court rejected the suspended DSP’s bail application, special public prosecutor Sunil Kumar said, "Kamala Kant is accused of raping a minor Dalit girl at his official residence in Gaya in 2017. The girl’s family had lodged a case at the women police station on May 27, 2021 and since then the former DSP had been evading arrest." Kamala Kant was suspended from service in later part of 2021, officials added.

In her police statement, the rape survivor said she was sexually assaulted by the then DSP (headquarters) at his official residence, an official said.

When Kamala Kant failed to appear before the court, the POCSO court issued a warrant against him on October 8, 2021.

Another case was lodged against the accused at the Civil Lines police station in Gaya under the Public Servant Act in 2023 considering him as an absconder. Later, the matter was transferred to the crime investigation department (weaker section).

After a thorough investigation and on the basis of the victim's statement, the police (CID) submitted a chargesheet under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, SC/ST Act and POCSO Act and other sections against the accused. The chargesheet also mentioned that the accused is absconding.

Following this, the former DSP approached the high court and the Supreme Court seeking relief. Finally, on February 14, the top court asked the accused to surrender before the POSCO court within 15 days. PTI PKD MNB