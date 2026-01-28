Suspended city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri leaves Bareilly amid protests by supporters

Bareilly (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) Suspended city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri was escorted out of Bareilly on Wednesday amid tight police security, as tension persisted in the area with his supporters staging a protest by lying down in front of the police vehicle.

Agnihotri's suspension on charges of indiscipline after his resignation in protest against government policies, especially the new UGC rules, has triggered a major administrative and political controversy in the state. According to an order issued on Monday night, he has been suspended and attached to the office of the Shamli district magistrate.

According to the police, Agnihotri was escorted out of Bareilly amid tight security. "Agnihotri left the city along with some acquaintances and would be staying at a relative's place," Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said.

Dramatic scenes were witnessed in Bareilly, with supporters of the suspended magistrate lying down in front of the police convoy escorting Agnihotri. A heated exchange between the police and the protesters followed, and it turned into a scuffle, an official said.

The situation seemed to have gone out of control briefly, creating panic in the residential area. Sensing the deteriorating situation, police officials summoned additional forces and made efforts to remove the protesters.

After considerable effort, the road was cleared, and Agnihotri was moved out of Bareilly, police said.

Agnihotri's supporters were seen raising slogans against the administration, which ruled out any irregularity in Wednesday's operation, while maintaining that it was carried out strictly in accordance with the law.

He has stoked a major political and administrative controversy when he tendered his resignation as the city magistrate of Bareilly on January 26, citing deep disagreement with government policies, especially the new UGC regulations, which he said could foment caste-based discontent.

Agnihotri had described the new University Grants Commission (UGC) rules as a "black law", alleging that they are vitiating the academic environment in colleges and should be withdrawn immediately.

Following his suspension on Monday night, the 2019-batch Provincial Civil Service officer sat on a dharna with his supporters at the district magistrate's office on Tuesday, alleging a well-planned conspiracy against him. Agnihotri dismissed his suspension, contending that he had already resigned.

The controversy snowballed when Agnihotri alleged that when he had gone to the Bareilly district magistrate's residence, he heard him speaking on the phone with somebody who said "Pandit pagal ho gaya hai (the pandit has gone mad)". Agnihotri demanded to know who this person was. PTI COR KIS NSD NSD