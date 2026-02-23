Suspended city magistrate floats political party in Vrindavan, names it 'RAM'

Mathura (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) Suspended city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri on Monday announced in Vrindavan that he has formed his own political party and has named it Rashtriya Adhikar Morcha (RAM).

Agnihotri made the announcement while speaking to reporters at the Shri Haridas Dham Ashram in Vrindavan.

He clarified that his party's vision will incorporate both Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, and that he will carry these ideals with him to the public.

Choosing the city of Thakur Banke Bihari to start his political journey, he said that it is a matter of good fortune for him to start this resolution from the holy land of Vrindavan.

Agnihotri was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government on charges of indiscipline on January 26, the day he tendered his resignation. He was subsequently attached to the office of the Shamli district magistrate.

The divisional commissioner has given Agnihotri 15 days to submit his reply.

Agnihotri resigned from the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) over objections to the UGC rules, now stayed by the Supreme Court, and allegedly insulting Swami Avimukteshwaranand, calling the government "anti-Brahmin".

He also accused Bareilly District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Singh of confining him for 45 minutes.

He was suspended following a recommendation by the DM for disciplinary action and was subjected to a departmental inquiry.

According to officials, the chargesheet carries three main allegations: making objectionable statements against the central and state governments, issuing caste-based remarks despite being a government servant and participating in a protest and slogan-shouting in violation of service conduct rules.