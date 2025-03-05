Suspended despite withdrawing my remark: SP MLA Abu Azmi

Mumbai: SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi, who was suspended from the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday over his comment praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, said the action against him was taken despite him retracting his remark.

In a video statement released by his office, Azmi asserted he had not said anything wrong, but retracted the remark, which he made outside the assembly, to ensure the House functions.

''Still I was suspended,'' he said.

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा द्वारा बजट सत्र के लिए मेरा निलंबन सिर्फ मेरे साथ नहीं बल्कि जिनका मैं प्रतिनिधित्व करता हूँ उन लाखों लोगों के साथ नाइंसाफी है, ये मेरे साथ ज़्यादती है।



मैं महाराष्ट्र सरकार से पूछना चाहूंगा क्या राज्य में दो तरह के कानून चलते है? अबू आसिम आज़मी के लिए अलग… pic.twitter.com/Qchx6Yfc1N — Abu Asim Azmi (@abuasimazmi) March 5, 2025

Earlier in the day, the state assembly passed a motion unanimously by a voice vote to suspend Azmi from the House till the end of the budget session.

Members of the treasury benches said Azmi's remark eulogising Aurangzeb was a insult of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The budget session of the state legislature will end on March 26.

Azmi, president of the Samajwadi Party's state unit, had said that during Aurangzeb's reign, India's border reached Afghanistan and Burma (Myanmar).

"Our GDP accounted for 24 per cent (of the world GDP) and India was called a golden sparrow (during his regime)," claimed the MLA from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency in Mumbai.

Asked about the fight between Aurangzeb and Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Azmi had termed it a political battle.

His comments rocked both houses of the state legislature on Tuesday, with members of the ruling side demanding his suspension and that he be booked for treason.

After the outrage over his comments, Azmi in a post on X on Tuesday said his statements were twisted.

"Whatever I have said about Aurangzeb is something that has been stated by historians and writers. I have not made any derogatory remarks against Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj or any national icons. Still, if anyone is hurt by my remarks, then I take back my statements and comments," he said.

मेरे शब्दों को तोड़-मरोड़ कर दिखाया गया है। औरंगज़ेब रहमतुल्लाह अलेह के बारे में मैंने वही कहा है जो इतिहासकरों और लेखकों ने कहा है। मैंने छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज, संभाजी महाराज या अन्य किसी भी महापुरषों के बारे में कोई अपमानजनक टिपण्णी नहीं की है - लेकिन फिर भी मेरी इस बात से कोई… pic.twitter.com/k7PY0ICe3b — Abu Asim Azmi (@abuasimazmi) March 4, 2025

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde on Tuesday led the attack on Azmi both in the legislative council and assembly.

"Azmi is purposely insulting Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. Sambhaji's Maharaj's bravery and Aurangzeb's cruelty will give goosebumps to people," Shinde had said.

The Mughal emperor not only killed Hindus but also people from other religions, he had said.

Shinde dubbed Azmi a "traitor" and said he had no right to sit in the House.

The recent Hindi film, 'Chhaava', has documented the bravery and sacrifice of Sambhaji Maharaj.

"See the torture Sambhaji Maharaj endured for 40 days. Aurangzeb asked him to change his religion," Shinde said on Tuesday.