Suspended IAS officer claims unjust delay in promotion to secretary rank

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 (PTI) Suspended IAS officer N Prasanth has once again shot off a letter to Kerala Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, claiming that his promotion to the Secretary rank has been unjustly delayed since January 2022, despite his full eligibility.

In a letter dated February 18, Prasanth, who was suspended in November last year for criticising a senior IAS officer on social media, alleged that over the past three years, three batches of officers junior to him have been promoted, while his promotion has been deliberately stalled.

"The only reason cited for this denial is the pendency of disciplinary action, which was initiated after my promotion was due, solely to create an artificial justification to withhold it," he stated.

In an open letter last week, Prasanth had accused the Chief Secretary of bias in the disciplinary action against him, claiming that the matter was not handled fairly.

"In January 2022, my promotion was withheld without reason. Then, on November 16, 2022, a disciplinary action was instituted against me, evidently to manufacture grounds for denying my promotion.

Now, in 2025, the file remains indefinitely stalled without a decision. My repeated requests for a copy of the file have been denied, raising a critical question, what exactly is being concealed in an administrative file concerning me? It is said that 'every file is a life,' but this file has been lying lifeless for years," the latest letter said.

He claimed that there has never been any allegation of shortcomings in his professional duties or work performance.

"The actions initiated against me are entirely extraneous to my official duties, blatantly displaying bias and procedural impropriety.

It is well-established in law that disciplinary proceedings must be based on objective and legitimate considerations, not personal grievances or targeted harassment," he said.

He alleged that, according to established service rules and judicial precedents, disciplinary proceedings against an IAS officer should be concluded within six months. However, the action initiated against him on November 16, 2022, remains unresolved even in 2025. He claimed that the prolonged delay had unjustly hindered his career advancement without any valid justification.

Prasanth, who was serving as Special Secretary, the Agriculture Department, stated that the latest disciplinary action against him was hastily initiated based on a social media exchange, along with the suspension order.

He claimed that as a direct result of this sudden action, his tenure as Managing Director of KAMCO was cut short at a crucial stage in the company’s revival efforts. While administrative transfers are common, he argued that abrupt leadership changes during critical periods disrupt institutional stability. His removal at that juncture, he asserted, was both unnecessary and detrimental to the organization's progress.

Prasanth was suspended for criticising senior IAS officer A Jayathilak on social media.

Another IAS officer, K Gopalakrishnan, was suspended for allegedly creating a religion-based WhatsApp group for government officials.

Both were suspended on November 11 last year.

In January, the Kerala government reinstated Gopalakrishnan but extended Prasanth’s suspension for another 120 days.

Last year, Prasanth accused Jayathilak, the Additional Chief Secretary, of “orchestrating baseless” news reports against him in a Facebook post.

He alleged that Jayathilak had become a “special reporter” and was working to undermine him by spreading unfounded allegations through the media.

The controversy arose after a media report alleged lapses on Prasanth’s part, claiming that several crucial files from Unnathi—an initiative dedicated to the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs)—had mysteriously gone missing during his tenure as its CEO.

Prasanth, who previously served as Kozhikode District Collector and held other top positions, is popularly known as “collector bro” and had earlier taken to Facebook to refute the allegations against him. PTI ARM ARM ROH