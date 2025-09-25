Suspended IAS officer Vinay Choubey moves J'khand HC seeking bail in corruption case

Ranchi, Sep 25 (PTI) Suspended IAS officer Vinay Choubey on Thursday moved the Jharkhand High Court, praying for bail in a corruption case pertaining to illegal conversion of a parcel of government land.

It is not yet known when his petition will be heard.

A court in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on September 16 rejected the bail petition of Choubey and his lawyer challenged that order in the high court.

Choubey had sought bail in a case pertaining to illegally converting 2.75 acres of 'Khasmahal' (government) and allocating it to private persons when he was the deputy commissioner of Hazaribag.

On August 19, Choubey was granted bail by a court in Ranchi in a liquor scam case after the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated time.

ACB arrested him on May 20, and he was suspended by the Jharkhand government in view of the allegations against him in the liquor scam.

Choubey is currently undergoing treatment at state-run hospital RIMS, his lawyer said.

The suspended officer is alleged to have been involved in the scam with regard to the sale of liquor amounting to Rs 38 crore.

He has been in custody since May 20 this year.