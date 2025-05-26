Suspended IB officer surrenders after Kerala HC rejects bail in colleague's suicide case

Kochi, May 26 (PTI) Suspended Intelligence Bureau officer Sukanth Suresh surrendered to the police here on Monday, soon after the Kerala High Court rejected his bail plea in an abetment of suicide case registered against him in connection with the death of his female colleague.

Suresh surrendered before the Kochi city police on Monday morning in the case registered by the Pettah police in Thiruvananthapuram.

He was later taken to the Ernakulam Central Police Station for further procedures before being handed over to the Pettah police.

Earlier in the day, the High Court rejected his plea, observing that the accused had exercised clear dominance over the victim and that there were situations in which he abused her financially, mentally, and physically.

The 24-year-old woman Intelligence Bureau officer, Megha, was found dead on a railway track here on March 24 this year, and her family alleged Suresh's involvement in the incident.

Her body was discovered on the railway track near the Chakka area of Thiruvananthapuram city.

Megha, a native of Pathanamthitta district, was working in the emigration section of the international airport here.