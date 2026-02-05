Suspended lecturer dies by suicide in Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) A suspended lecturer allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening near the Arjun Nagar railway underpass, they said.

The deceased was identified as Manohar Lal Bhadu (35), a native of Sanchore in Jalore district.

Before taking the extreme step, Bhadu had sent a suicide note to his friends over phone, which was later shared on social media.

According to officials, Bhadu was suspended from a government college. His role was being probed in connection with alleged irregularities in a recruitment scam by the Special Operation Group (SOG) .

He had been staying in a rented accommodation in Mahesh Nagar while preparing for competitive examinations following his suspension.

Bhadu is survived by wife and three children, who live in Jalore. PTI SDA SMV SMV DV DV