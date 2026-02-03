Suspended LS MPs can't attend parliamentary panel meets, draw allowances

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Eight Lok Sabha members who were suspended on Tuesday will not be able to enter the chamber, lobbies and galleries of Parliament or draw allowances during the period of suspension.

A circular issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat to all officers states that the members stand suspended from the sittings of parliamentary committees or cannot list any House business in their names.

Congress members Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Padole, and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and CPI(M) member S Venkatesan were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Budget session for "unruly behaviour".

The members have been suspended under Rule 374 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha.

Citing the rule, the circular also states that no notice tabled by them is acceptable during the period of their suspension and they cannot vote at elections to committees held during the period of their suspension.

"They are not entitled to daily allowance for the period of suspension, if suspended from the service of the House for the remainder of Session, as their stay at place of duty cannot be regarded as 'residence on duty'," as per the relevant rule. PTI SKU KVK KVK