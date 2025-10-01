Suspended policeman dies after ''consuming poison'' in Jharkhand

Koderma, Oct 1 (PTI) A 45-year-old policeman, who was suspended for "dereliction of duty", allegedly consumed poison and died at a hospital in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Mansoor Alam, a resident of Dumari block in Giridih district, consumed poison in the Koderma district police line on Tuesday and was taken to Sadar Hospital, he said.

Later, he was shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where he breathed his last, the officer said.

An investigation into his death has been initiated, said Ratibhan Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Koderma.

“Alam had been suspended twice in the last few months due to negligence in duty. He was last posted at the Domchanch Police Station in Koderma. Currently, he is under suspension after a complaint was received from the officer-in-charge of the Domchanch PS, alleging that he failed to perform his duties properly and was indisciplined. The exact cause of his death will be ascertained after the autopsy report," the DSP said.

In a purported video, which went viral on social media, Alam was heard alleging that the Domchanch Police Station officer-in-charge had harassed him.

The video was believed to have been shot before he allegedly consumed poison.

Asked about the purported video clip of Alam, the DSP said an inquiry was underway.