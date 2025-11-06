Suspended Pune tehsildar not linked to Parth Pawar deal, he faced action in separate case: Cong

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Thursday claimed a suspended Pune district tehsildar was not related to a controversial land deal involving a firm linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth.

Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale has been suspended for allegedly transferring government-owned land at Bopodi in Pune district, originally reserved for the "agriculture dairy department", to a private individual, Sapkal claimed.

In an X post, he tagged a revenue department order regarding Yewale's suspension and said it was not connected to the case involving Amadea Enterprises, a company linked to Parth Pawar which is at the centre of a Rs 300 crore controversial deal involving government land in Pune's Mundhwa area.

The Congress leader alleged efforts were being made to divert attention from the Bopodi land case by spreading misinformation that Yewale was suspended in connection with the Amadea land case.

Citing preliminary information, Sapkal Pune resident Sheetal Tejwani allegedly prepared forged documents to sell the government-owned land in Mundhwa, thereby defrauding the state.

He demanded registration of criminal cases not only against Tejwani, but also Amadea, which purchased the land.

Merely suspending junior officials was not enough, Sapkal asserted, adding both the seller and the purchaser in the Amadea case should be booked for cheating the government and fabricating documents.

Meanwhile, a senior official from Pune district collectorate said Yewale, though already suspended in another case, was also under the scanner in the land deal involving the Parth Pawar-linked firm.

He said the district administration has initiated an inquiry against Yewale for allegedly allowing the transfer of Mahar Watan land in the names of private individuals, who subsequently sold it to Amadea.

In the agreement, 272 individuals sold the Mundhwa land to Amadea through a power of attorney granted to Tejwani. Yewale had been suspended in another case in 2024 for irregularities in a separate land transaction, said the official. PTI MR SPK RSY