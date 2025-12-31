Suspended Rajasthan Police Service officer arrested for extortion in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 31 (PTI) A suspended Rajasthan Police Service officer awaiting posting orders has been arrested for allegedly extorting money by threatening a person with a fake FIR issued in the name of the Special Operations Group, officials said on Wednesday.

Ritesh Patel, a 2019-batch Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer, allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore from the victim and prepared a forged Special Operations Group (SOG) FIR to intimidate him, they said.

Acting on the victim's complaint, a team from the Mahesh Nagar police station detained Patel from his residence near the Kesar Circle late Tuesday night.

During questioning, Patel confessed to the fraud after which he was formally arrested, police said.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal said the officer was arrested for allegedly preparing a fake FIR in the name of the SOG and using it to extort money from the complainant following a financial dispute.

“Based on the complaint, Mahesh Nagar police took the accused into custody and arrested him after preliminary questioning,” the commissioner said.

Patel was already awaiting posting orders following his suspension in a case related to illegal bajri transactions.

The case dates back to 2024 when Gangapur Circle Inspector Phoolchand seized two tractors carrying illegal bajri.

The tractors were unregistered and had chassis numbers showing June 2024 as manufacturing dates.

Patel, who was then posted as a DSP, allegedly attempted to get the tractors released, but the move was opposed by Phoolchand.

The matter was later circulated on social media, after which Patel was placed under suspension, police said. PTI AG ARI