Suspended SI, two others arrested in Ballia extortion racket case: Police

Ballia (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Three accused, including a former in-charge of Korantadih police outpost in Ballia, on Monday surrendered in a court in Varanasi in a case of running an extorting racket on the UP-Bihar border in Narhi police station area.

All three were sent to judicial custody for 14 days, a police officer said.

Suspended sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar Prabhakar along with two other accused Praveen Rai alias Golu and Chandan Yadav alias Tanman surrendered in the Anti-Corruption Court of Varanasi in connection with the case, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ballia Vikrant Vir said on Monday evening.

He said that 29 accused, including 24 named accused, related to this case and five other accused whose names came to light during the investigation are in judicial custody.

Vaibhav Krishna, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Azamgarh Range, had told reporters on July 25 that the Additional Director General of Police, Varanasi Zone, and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Azamgarh, had busted the racket of extortion from vehicles and that two policemen and sixteen middlemen had been arrested in this case.

The police had then arrested Narhi police station in-charge Panne Lal.

All police personnel working at the Korantadih police post and the Narhi police station in-charge were suspended.