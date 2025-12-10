Suspended tehsildar, power of attorney holder Tejwani jointly quizzed in Pune land deal

Pune, Dec 10 (PTI) Suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole and power of attorney holder Sheetal Tejwani were on Wednesday jointly questioned by police in the controversial Pune land deal involving a firm linked to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son Parth, an official said.

They were questioned by the Pune police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which is probing the case.

Besides Tejwani and Amadea Enterprises LLP partner Digvijay Patil, Yeole is the third accused named in the offence registered at the Khadak police station. Parth Pawar is a majority partner in Amadea Enterprises, but has not been named in the FIR. Patil is Parth Pawar's business partner and cousin.

Tejwani, who held the power of attorney (PoA) on behalf of land sellers, was arrested on December 3 and is in police custody till December 11.

The sale of 40 acres of land in the upscale Mundhwa area for Rs 300 crore to Amadea Enterprises came under scrutiny last month after it emerged the plot belongs to the government and could not be sold. The firm was also allegedly exempted from paying Rs 21 crore in stamp duty.

A police official said Yeole was summoned to the EOW office and both he and Tejwani were questioned together.

The suspended tehsildar was questioned about the notice he issued to the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), the lessee of the 40-acre land, asking it to vacate the property.

Following a letter received from Amadea Enterprises, stating that the firm is the new owner of the land following the deal, Yeole sent an eviction notice to BSI, a governmental research institution, instead of informing about the matter to the district collector's office, according to the official.

Power of attorney holder Tejwani sold the land to Amadea Enterprises despite knowing it belonged to the state government.

Following the arrest of Tejwani, the EOW seized the original sale deed and the original power of attorney given to her by the 272 original watandars (hereditary holders) of the land.

After the deal came to light, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar last month said Parth and his business partner were not aware the land belonged to the government. He claimed the controversial transaction has been cancelled. PTI SPK RSY