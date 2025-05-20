Suspended Telangana Raj Bhavan staffer held for hard disk theft

Hyderabad, May 20 (PTI) A suspended employee of the Telangana Raj Bhavan was arrested twice last week in two separate cases—one for morphing photos of a woman colleague, and the other for allegedly stealing a hard disk containing the morphed images, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Srinivas (45), a suspended IT hardware technician at Raj Bhavan—the official residence of the Telangana Governor — was first arrested on May 12 and again on May 15, they said.

A woman employee at Raj Bhavan lodged a complaint with the police on May 10, alleging that unidentified people had obscenely morphed her photos and sent them to her colleague, said ACP (Panjagutta Division) S Mohan Kumar in a press release.

The complainant stated that it was through Srinivas that she came to know about the morphed photos.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered.

However, Srinivas was identified as the accused. He was arrested on May 12, sent to judicial remand, and later released on bail. He was subsequently suspended by the Raj Bhavan.

“While under suspension, he went to his workplace at Raj Bhavan and took away the hard disk from the system he previously used, which contained the morphed photos,” police said.

On May 14, the IT Manager at Raj Bhavan filed a complaint, based on which another case was registered. During the investigation, the suspended employee was questioned, and the hard disk was recovered from him, police said.

Srinivas was arrested again on May 15 and sent to judicial remand, they added.

Meanwhile, police clarified reports in some sections of the media and said no important documents from Raj Bhavan were stolen.