Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir accorded Y-Plus security cover

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, who was building a mosque modelled on Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, was accorded Y-Plus category security cover by the central government, a source close to the politician said.

A central security team on Wednesday reached the Murshidabad residence of Kabir, who is also the founder president of the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), the source said.

Kabir had laid the foundation stone for the at Rejinagar on December 6 last year, escalating political temperature in the state where the assembly elections are likely to be held in April.

In January, Kabir moved the Calcutta High Court seeking central security, citing threats to his life. The court directed him to submit a representation to the Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard.

“Following the high court's order, Kabir filed the application, following which the Centre decided to grant him Y-Plus category security,” the source said.

An 11-member team of central security force jawans reached the residence of the Bharatpur MLA in the afternoon.

Kabir released his personal security guards and will be under the cover of the central security from now on, the source said.

In 2023, opposition ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui was accorded Y-Plus security. PTI SUS NN