Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir inspects Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata for proposed mega rally

Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) Humayun Kabir, leader of the newly formed Janata Unnayan Party and suspended Trinamool Congress MLA, on Monday visited the Brigade Parade Ground here to inspect the venue for a proposed mega political rally, likely to be held by early next month.

Kabir said he would seek permission from the authorities to hold the rally, but did not announce a specific date.

During his visit, a group of TMC supporters raised slogans of 'Go back' and accused Kabir of being a BJP agent.

The protesters briefly gheraoed his vehicle and staged a demonstration.

Responding to the protest, Kabir said the ruling party was "afraid" and asserted that he would respond with his "strength" at the proposed rally.

TMC distanced itself from Kabir after he laid the foundation stone for a Babri Masjid-style mosque in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

Making his political intentions clear, Kabir said his primary objective was to unseat the "corrupt" TMC government in the 2026 Assembly elections and establish a transparent administration.

He appealed to people to support what he described as a necessary political change in the state.

Kabir also invoked the legacy of veteran leader Ghani Khan Choudhury, recalling the era when Congress rallies at the Brigade Parade Ground drew massive crowds and carried significant political influence.

On the expected scale of the event, Kabir said he was aiming to mobilise 10 lakh people at the Brigade Parade Ground to mark what he described as a turning point in Bengal's political landscape. PTI BSM MNB