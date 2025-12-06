Baharampur: Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a mosque – modelled on Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid – at Rejinagar in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, amid tight security arrangements.

Kabir cut a ceremonial ribbon alongside visiting clerics on the dais as slogans of “Nara-e-Takbeer, Allahu Akbar” were raised at the venue, where thousands had gathered since morning.

The foundation-laying ceremony took place under a heavy security blanket, with large contingents of police, RAF and central forces deployed across Rejinagar and the adjoining Beldanga area to maintain law and order.

Kabir, who was suspended from the Trinamool Congress earlier this week for what the party described as indulging in “communal politics”, had announced the foundation ceremony earlier this month, triggering political criticism and prompting the state administration to step up security.

For the foundation-laying ceremony, Kabir chose December 6, which marks the anniversary of the demolition of Ayodhya's Babri Masjid.