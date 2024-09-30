Suspended TMC student wing leaders’ short film not to be released now

Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) The two Trinamool Congress student wing functionaries, who were suspended over making a short film based on the RG Kar hospital incident three days ago, on Monday said the movie will not be released now in view of the “current situation”.

According to party sources, the decision to postpone the release of the film came a day after the two TMCP functionaries – Prantik Chakraborty and Rajanya Haldar – met senior Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh.

The TMCP suspended the two on September 27 after Haldar uploaded a poster of the film 'Agomoni, Tilottomader Golpo' (the tale of Tilottomas), with the tagline 'In the backdrop of RG Kar incident’ in which a medic was raped and murdered in the state-run hospital on August 9, triggering large-scale protests.

A section of the media has been calling the deceased doctor ‘Tilottama’ to avoid disclosing her real name. Identifying a rape victim is prohibited by a Supreme Court order.

The “fictional short film”, directed by Chakraborty with Haldar essaying the lead role, was slated to be released on October 2 on the occasion of Mahalaya.

“However, considering the current scenario, the sensitivity of the topic and the matter being sub-judice, we have taken the decision to not come up with the short film at this moment,” the two wrote in a letter to TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya who shared it with the media.

“We were, are and always will be with our leader Mamata Banerjee,” they said.

The TMCP state president said he would forward the letter to the disciplinary committee and share any update about its decision soon.

Kunal Ghosh, a former Rajya Sabha MP whom the two met on Sunday, said the youngsters have committed some “excesses” for which a disciplinary action had to be taken.

“We have to keep in mind the sentiment of people in the wake of the R G Kar incident and the present surcharged atmosphere. Also, the case is sub-judice. They have explained their views. Now, the TMCP and the party will decide,” Ghosh told reporters.

On September 27, Ghosh had wrote in a post on X: "We want justice for Tilottoma... While everyone has individual liberty in the creative field, the party will take action if anyone tries to exploit any shocking, tragic incident like R G Kar for promotion of their film." PTI SUS NN