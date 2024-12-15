Suspended VCK leader Aadhav Arjuna quits party

Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) Suspended Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Aadhav Arjuna, the son-in-law of lottery mogul Santiago Martin, on Sunday said he has decided with a 'heavy heart' to quit the party.

Advertisment

Writing to VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, he said he does not like his views, which are changing into a topic of debate, to drive a wedge between them.

Thanking Thirumavalavan, the VCK and its cadres, he said his journey towards equality, equal justice and democracy for the sake of people will continue.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on December 9 announced the suspension of party deputy general secretary, Aadhav Arjuna for six months. That action followed Arjuna's 'monarchy' comment aimed at the ruling DMK. PTI VGN KH