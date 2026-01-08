Suspension of DUSU member who slapped professor revoked

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Delhi University has revoked the suspension of the students' union joint secretary Deepika Jha, according to an office order issued by the varsity administration on Wednesday.

The ABVP-affiliated office bearer had been suspended from her post for two months for slapping a professor on the Dr B R Ambedkar College campus.

The suspension, which came with certain conditions, was imposed on November 14, 2025, at the recommendations of a committee. The varsity lifted the suspension a week earlier than it was supposed to in view of her "conduct and behaviour." "Her suspension is revoked w.e.f. 07.01.2026," the office order said. PTI VBH VN VN