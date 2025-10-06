Suspension of internet services in violence-hit Cuttack extended till 7 pm of Oct 7

Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday extended the suspension of internet services in Cuttack till 7 PM of October 7, as tension prevails in the city following back to back violent incidents during the Durga idol immersion last week.

The Cuttack district administration has expressed concern over the misuse of social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and X for spreading provocative and inflammatory messages.

The authorities warned that such activities could disturb public order and peace.

Two incidents of violence were reported in Cuttack’s Daragha Bazar area between Friday and Sunday, leaving at least 31 people injured, including 10 police personnel.

The first clash occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday during the Durga idol immersion procession, leaving six injured.

The second incident took place on Sunday evening when police stopped a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) bike rally from passing through the sensitive area, resulting in stone throwing. At least 25 people, including eight policemen, were injured in the second incident.

The authorities had suspended internet services for 24 hours from 7 PM on Sunday to prevent a flare-up.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department on Monday, the internet suspension is extended for another 24 hours.

It is apprehended that some anti-social elements in Cuttack City may use internet to transmit objectionable content in order to spread rumours with a view to inciting the people to commit offences against communal harmony and cause damage to life and property and disturb peace and tranquility, the notification said.

However, this order will not be applicable to government internet and intranet based services, such as OSWAN (Odisha State Wide Area Network), banking, railways or any other government services.

“Violation of the order shall be dealt with in accordance with the relevant provision of law,” the notification said.

Earlier, Commissioner of Police, S Dev Datta Singh had said that Sunday's clash could be due to spread of rumours on social media about the health condition of one of the injured persons in the clash. Though the injured person was doing well and under treatment, the social media message was intended to spread hate among communities.

“The police are searching the persons involved in spread of wrong message which has potential to affect the harmony in the society,” Singh said. PTI AAM NN