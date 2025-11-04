Suspension of license: Uddhav supports advocate Asim Sarode, calls it fight for truth

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has extended his support to advocate Asim Sarode, whose license was suspended by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa over his alleged critical remarks against the judiciary, the then-Maharashtra governor, and the legislative assembly speaker.

He alleged that attempts are being made to silence dissent and impose a form of slavery on citizens.

Thackeray's remarks come a day after the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG) suspended the ‘sanad’ or licence of Sarode for three months over his alleged critical remarks, noting that he had committed "professional misconduct" under the provisions of the Advocate Act, a charge denied by him.

"This is a conspiracy to make people submissive. In today's India, one must struggle for truth. We, all freedom-loving citizens, stand firmly with Asimji," Thackeray said in a statement.

Targeting the Central government, he said the current regime considers anyone raising their voice against its laws as "anti-national," which he termed a dangerous trend dragging the country away from democracy.

"It is pardonable to insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. Even when the Supreme Court criticises the government, no one says a word. But speaking against injustice and revealing the truth is treated as a crime," Thackeray said.

The order was passed on a complaint lodged against Sarode by one Rajesh Dabholkar.

According to the complaint, the Pune advocate, in his speech during a programme in Mumbai in March last year, levelled serious allegations and made remarks against the justice delivery system in India, the state assembly speaker, and also the then-governor of Maharashtra.

The disciplinary committee of BCMG noted that the remarks made by Sarode clearly undermined the authority of the judiciary, creating the impression that the judicial system was under pressure and compromised, and that there was a lot of corruption in the judiciary.

"Such statements made from a political platform while discussing a particular case which has already been decided by the Supreme Court sends a wrong message to society and the public at large," it said.

"The respondent advocate (Sarode) has created an atmosphere of distrust and disrespect towards the judiciary by making such statements in a public meeting. We are of the opinion that the advocate has committed professional misconduct," the order maintained.

Sarode's conduct was "highly improper, reprehensible, condemnable and not befitting an advocate", the BCMG noted.

Sarode said he disagrees with the order and would challenge it before the Bar Council of India. PTI MR NSK