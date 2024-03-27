Suspicion saves lawyer from losing Rs 80 lakh to fraudsters

Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) A group of fraudsters posing as representatives of a prominent logistics firm as well as police officials tried to dupe a city-based woman lawyer to the tune of Rs 80 lakh, but her alertness saved her from losing her money, police said.

The fraudsters called the 30-year-old lawyer on Monday and told her that the parcel that she tried to send to Iran contained synthetic drug LSD in it, the police said.

"They told her that they were from a prominent logistics company and they had discovered the incriminating material in the parcel. They said there was an FIR against her and sought her Aadhaar and PAN card details to shut the case," a police official said.

They later pretended to transfer the phone to a person, who claimed to be a senior police official investigating the case, he said.

"In order to get out of the trouble, the caller asked the lawyer to deposit a cheque of Rs 80 lakh from her bank account into an account he mentioned," he said.

To make it look authentic, they sent an agreement copy to her. Under pressure, the lawyer even shared her bank account details with the fraudsters. However, she got sceptical and decided to complain to the police about it, the official said.

She then approached the Bandra police station and reported the matter on Monday. A case was then registered against the accused persons and a probe was launched, he said. PTI DC NP