Suspicious bag causes scare in Nashik; cops find nothing alarming

Nashik, Nov 16 (PTI) An unattended bag spotted on a road in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Sunday morning created panic, but police later confirmed that it contained nothing suspicious.

The police received a call that a suspicious object was lying near the Indiranagar underpass, adjacent to the Mumbai-Agra national highway, in the morning, an official said.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and evacuated the area. The Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad (BDDS) team, a dog squad and personnel from other agencies also reached the spot.

"We received a call that something suspicious was lying near the Indira Nagar underpass. On verification of the object, nothing suspicious was found. A birthday gift box was found. There is no need to panic. We request people not to spread any rumours," an official from Ambad police station said.

