Suspicious bag found lying on Jammu-Pathankot highway in J-K's Samba, traffic suspended

Samba/Jammu, Jul 19 (PTI) Traffic movement on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway was suspended on Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious bag was found lying outside an Army camp in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Army and the police cordoned off the area and a bomb disposal squad was called in to check the bag that was found outside the Army camp in Maheshwar, they said.

Subsequently, Army troops and the police halted traffic movement on the highway as a precautionary measure.

The bomb disposal squad has reached the spot and is inspecting the bag, the officials said.