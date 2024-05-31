'Suspicious' bag triggers bomb scare at New Delhi Railway Station, no explosive found

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Panic gripped the New Delhi Railway Station on Friday after a "suspicious" bag spotted in a garbage bin triggered a bomb scare, officials said.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the site and the bag was checked, however no explosive was found, they said.

The team recovered from the bag two blast simulation balls which are used for defence training purposes and are non-lethal and have no significant explosive material, they added.

The police said they received information regarding an unclaimed bag on the Ajmeri Gate side of the railway station at around 6.30 pm.

The suspicious bag found in the garbage bin was checked by both police and the bomb squad, they said.

No explosive was detected and there is no threat, they added.