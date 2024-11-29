Suspicious box packed with firecrackers found in J&K's Poonch, destroyed

Mendhar/Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) The security forces detected and destroyed a suspicious box packed with firecrackers in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

During a search operation, the police and security forces recovered the suspicious box in Chajja area of Mendhar tehsil, they said.

The road was closed for traffic in the area as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

Upon examination by the police, it was found that the box contained firecrackers.

The box was later destroyed, they said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the law for acts of mischief.

An investigation is underway to identify the culprit responsible for attempting to create panic in the area, the officials said.

Efforts are being made to uncover the motive behind this act and to identify the anti-social elements involved, they added. PTI Corr/AB AS AS