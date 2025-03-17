'Suspicious financial transactions' in firms linked to Majithia, claims SIT probing 2021 drug case

Chandigarh, Mar 17 (PTI) A Punjab police SIT on Monday questioned Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a 2021 drug case, with a senior officer claiming that it had discovered "suspicious financial transactions" in firms linked to the former minister and his family.

Majithia was grilled for over seven hours after he appeared before a special investigation team in Patiala district, officials said.

The Akali leader has been again called for questioning on March 18, said SIT member and IPS officer Varun Sharma.

The former minister was summoned by the SIT led by deputy inspector general (Ropar range) HS Bhullar at Police Lines in Patiala.

Speaking to reporters in Patiala, SIT member Sharma said they have expanded the investigation to scrutinise financial transactions abroad.

Sharma claimed that the SIT has uncovered "suspicious financial transactions" linked to firms associated with Majithia and his family.

A "huge" amount of cash was deposited into these firms at the time of the alleged offences, with transactions also traced to foreign companies, said Sharma.

He said three of the four accused in this case are abroad and the SIT is making every possible effort to bring them back, including issuing Blue Corner Notices.

Sharma emphasised that all financial transactions -- domestic and international -- are being thoroughly examined.

The police officer said Majithia was questioned over the "abnormal rise in assets, cash deposits and financial transactions" on Monday.

Sharma said Majithia was questioned as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

Majithia reached the police lines at around 11 am to appear before the SIT. The SAD leader had earlier also been questioned by the SIT in connection with this case.

On March 4, the Supreme Court had directed Majithia to appear before the SIT. The order had come after the Punjab government said that Majithia was refusing to cooperate in the probe.

The top court was acting on the Punjab government's plea against the Punjab and Haryana High Court order of bail to Majithia on August 10, 2022.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, when the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government was in power.

The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force.

The FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station.

Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail. PTI CHS RT RT