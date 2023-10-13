Suspicious object detected, destroyed in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Oct 13 (PTI) Security forces on Friday detected and later destroyed a suspicious object in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said.

A road opening party of the Army detected two suspicious small gas cylinders, suspected to be IEDs, on the roadside at Odipora in the Kralgund area of the north Kashmir district, the officials said.

A bomb disposal squad was called to the spot which later destroyed the suspicious object, they said.

There was no loss of life or damage to property during the destruction of the suspicious object, they added. PTI SSB SSB NB NB