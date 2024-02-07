Suspicious object found in bus in Nagpur; bomb squad shifts it away

Nagpur, Feb 7 (PTI) A suspicious object was found in a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Wednesday and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) later took it away for inspection, police said.

The object was found near the driver's seat in the vehicle at the Ganeshpeth bus depot, a senior police official said.

The entire area was cordoned off and teams of the BDDS and dog squads were deployed at the depot.

"It appeared to be an explosive," the official said.

The BDDS took away the object for inspection and disposal, the police added. PTI COR CLS GK