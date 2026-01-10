'Suspicious' pigeon caught near Pakistan border in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) A suspicious pigeon was caught from a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector near here on Saturday, officials said.

The pale grey pigeon with two black bars on each wing is carrying red and yellow rings in legs inscribed with 'Rehmat Sarkar' and 'Rizwan 2025' followed by certain numbers was caught by a 13-year-old boy, Aryan, at Kharah village this morning, the officials said.

The wings of the pigeons were also found stamped, the officials said, adding the bird was handed over to Pallanwala police for further investigation.