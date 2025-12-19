Sustainability foundational to future-ready urban development: Environment minister

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday urged the real estate sector to adopt energy-efficient designs, circular construction practices and green buildings, stressing that sustainability is no longer optional but the foundation of future-ready urban development.

Addressing the CREDAI National Conclave 2025 here, Yadav said city planning and construction must ensure inclusive, resilient and sustainable growth as India moves towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present as the chief guest.

The environment minister said development and environmental protection are complementary goals and must progress together, with environmental considerations integrated at the earliest stage of planning.

He underlined the real estate sector's role as a nation-building force shaping economic growth, urban futures and quality of life.

Highlighting the sector's impact on energy use, water consumption, waste generation, air quality and urban heat, Yadav said real estate is central to India's climate commitments, including the net zero target by 2070.

He said the growing impacts of climate change on cities require climate-resilient urban planning, including flood-resilient layouts, heat-adaptive materials, increased green cover and sustainable mobility solutions.

The minister outlined reforms undertaken by the environment ministry to modernise environmental governance, including strengthening environmental clearance mechanisms, promoting digital and technology-driven systems, adopting a risk-based regulatory approach, advancing Mission LiFE and the Green Credit Programme and reinforcing air and water quality frameworks in urban areas.

Assuring industry stakeholders, Yadav said the government aims to reward compliance with efficiency while dealing firmly with violations.

He said ease of doing business cannot come at the cost of environmental safeguards, nor should environmental protection lead to avoidable delays.

He encouraged the sector to lead in adopting energy-efficient designs, renewable energy, water-positive developments, circular construction practices and green buildings, saying such measures add long-term value for cities and citizens.

Appreciating CREDAI's engagement, the minister said industry bodies are partners in national development.

He reiterated the government's commitment to sustainable urbanisation, regulatory reform and collaborative governance to ensure that India's cities are inclusive, resilient and in harmony with nature.