Sustainable development-based action plan needed for Himalayan region: Uttarakhand minister

Dehradun, Sep 26 (PTI) Expressing concern over the widespread damage caused by natural disasters in the Himalayan states, Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal on Friday emphasised the need for a coordinated, nature-friendly, and people-participatory sustainable development-based action plan for the entire region.

After inaugurating the two-day 12th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit (SMDS-XII) organised by the Integrated Mountain Initiative (IMI) here, Uniyal said that the Himalayan region supplies approximately 80 per cent of the country's water supply, but the entire region is constantly grappling with climate disasters.

He expressed deep concern over the massive loss of life and property in all the Himalayan states due to heavy rains this year and said that the time has come to prepare a coordinated, nature-friendly and sustainable development action plan.

Uniyal said this action plan should be based on a scientific approach, but for its success, it should also include direct participation of the local community.

"Our water, forests, and land are the foundation of our lives. Local residents have always had a close relationship with these elements of nature, and this has made their conservation and balanced use possible," he said.