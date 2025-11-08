Sustainable development only true path to progress: Haryana CM

Gurugram, Nov 8 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the integrated model created under the Urban Development and Mobility Programme helps in building robust cities and contributes to a stronger nation.

Saini addressed representatives from various states at the 18th Urban Mobility India Conference held here. He also visited the developmental exhibition showcasing urban development and mobility initiatives.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said that conferences like these are instrumental in implementing innovative methods for providing better urban facilities and play a crucial role in advancing the nation's vision of becoming a developed country by 2047.

It is a matter of pride and honour that Haryana has, for the first time, got the opportunity to host this national conference, he said.

Saini said the prime minister firmly believes that India's future no longer lies only in megacities. In line with present demands, tier-2 and tier-3 cities are also developing rapidly. Hence, mobility options are being tailored to suit inclusive development in these cities.

Sustainable mobility and transit-oriented development are being prioritised in urban planning, he said.

The chief minister said the central and state governments are working expeditiously to make transit-oriented development the central pillar of city planning. Transport systems are being integrated in a way that will help control unplanned urbanisation and ensure optimal use of resources, he added.

The main objective of this conference, he said, is to familiarise cities with the best urban transport services. It provides a platform where key policy makers engage in dialogue with other representatives. The purpose of this dialogue is for participants to carry back ideas that can help them develop sustainable urban transport systems in their respective cities.

Sustainable development is the only true path to progress, Saini stated.

We believe that this planet belongs not only to us but also to future generations. Therefore, all our developmental efforts are aimed at using today's resources in a way that they remain available for generations to come, he said.

The chief minister said, "Haryana has prioritised green and inclusive urban transport. The metro network in Haryana is being expanded to Gurugram, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh, and Sonipat to ensure smooth and timely movement between major cities." "The RRTS and Namo Bharat Rail System have been given key importance in Haryana's development vision," Saini said, adding that this high-speed rail network will directly connect Delhi, Gurugram, Karnal, and Jewar International Airport, thereby creating a new economic corridor within the National Capital Region and offering people a safe, comfortable, and energy-efficient travel option.

He further said that electric and CNG buses, e-rickshaws, and cycle tracks are being promoted in urban areas. Apart from Gurugram, modern city bus services have been launched in 12 major cities: Faridabad, Panchkula, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Bhiwani, Rewari, Kurukshetra, and Ambala.

Under the state's electric vehicle policy, charging stations are being rapidly expanded across Haryana, the chief minister said.

During the event, Saini also released three booklets: Mobility Zone, Remarkable Young Voices in Transport, and Reimagining Urban Mobility for a Sustainable, Smart, and Inclusive Future. PTI COR ANM ANM