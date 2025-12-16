Sustainable medicinal plant cultivation crucial for quality medicine production: AYUSH minister

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Sustainable cultivation of medicinal plants is key to production of quality medicines, AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav has said.

He was chairing the second meeting of the AYUSH Ministry's Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Monday, which was attended by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from various political parties, including Sadanand Mhalu Shet Tanawde, Ashtikar Patil Nagesh Bapurao and Nilesh D Lanke.

At the meeting, Jadhav emphasised the critical role of medicinal plant cultivation in empowering farmers, strengthening the AYUSH sector, and conserving biodiversity.

He said the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is making sustained efforts to integrate AYUSH systems into the national healthcare framework, with focus on promoting healthy lifestyles and building a sustainable health system.

The minister underlined that the foundation of strong traditional medicine systems lies in the availability of high-quality medicines, which in turn depends on the sustainable supply of quality raw material from medicinal plants.

He noted that ensuring quality at the source leads to better and faster health outcomes.

Highlighting initiatives of the National Medicinal Plants Board, he said that for the last 25 years, it has been implementing the Central sector scheme on "Conservation, Development and Sustainable Management of Medicinal Plants" across the country.

Special emphasis has been placed on Information, Education and Communication activities to create awareness and build capacity among farmers. From 2020-21 to 2024-25, about Rs 1,161.96 lakh was approved through 139 projects for farmers' training and awareness, with seven regional-cum-facilitation centres providing technical support across the country, he said.

He noted that the "e-Charak" digital platform has strengthened market linkages by directly connecting farmers with buyers.

The minister emphasised that medicinal plant cultivation is a key driver of farmer empowerment, strengthening of the AYUSH value chain, and biodiversity conservation. He said the global rise of millets -- following the United Nations' declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets -- has enhanced cultivation and farmers' income.

Highlighting the pivotal role of Krishi Vidyapeeths and Krishi Vigyan Kendras in empowering farmers, he suggested that these institutions could be engaged to raise awareness and promote the cultivation and use of medicinal plants among farmers, thereby enhancing livelihood opportunities and augmenting rural incomes.

Jadhav expressed gratitude to the MPs for their active participation and meaningful contributions.

Jadhav expressed gratitude to the MPs for their active participation and meaningful contributions.

He emphasised that their inputs will be instrumental in strengthening the AYUSH systems across the country and in advancing India's leadership in traditional medicine on the global stage.