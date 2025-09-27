Sustainable Mountain Development Summit expresses solidarity with disaster-hit Himalayan states

Dehradun, Sept 27 (PTI) The 12th edition of Sustainable Mountain Development Summit on Saturday expressed its solidarity with people who bore the brunt of the series of natural disasters in the Himalayan states this monsoon and underscored the need for the preservation of the fragile ecosystems of the region.

Describing the Himalayas as the world’s youngest, most fragile and transboundary mountain system, the participating states and Union territories said disasters and ecological challenges in these mountains transcend political boundaries and require coordinated regional responses.

The Mountain Legislators Meet, held as part of the summit, issued a Dehradun declaration pledging to prepare in advance for the monsoon next year, besides recommending a slew of steps to rein in landslides and land subsidence.

A series of cloudbursts, landslides and floods in different parts of Uttarakhand since April this year killed about 136 people, injured 149 and left 89 missing.

"We acknowledge with deep sorrow the lives lost, families affected, properties destroyed and economies ruined by recent recurring disasters in the Indian Himalayan Region and extend our solidarity to mountain communities across the wider Himalayan region who face similar vulnerabilities," the elected representatives of the participating states, UTs and Autonomous Councils and districts said in their Dehradun declaration.

The declaration also recommended nearly a dozen measures essential for a sustainable, equitable and climate-resilient Himalayas that are vital for achieving the vision of "Viksit Bharat".

The summit pledged to define a new, science-based, resilient development model for the Himalaya and demanded the establishment of a dedicated cell or centre for strategic environmental planning and green infrastructure for the Indian Himalayan region within NITI Aayog.

It also called for a comprehensive assessment of all river basins in the region, urgent monitoring of glaciers, action on risks of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods and Glacial Retreats on downstream settlements and hydro projects.

Acknowledging the importance of tourism for the mountain communities, it recommended strong measures to combat over-tourism through promotion of responsible and sustainable tourism.

The 12th edition of the Sustainable Mountain Development Summit was held here under the aegis of the Integrated Mountain Initiative (IMI).