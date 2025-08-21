Sustained efforts being made to address key concerns of IDPs: Manipur Guv

Imphal, Aug 21 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday assured representatives of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) that sustained efforts are being made to address key concerns related to resettlement, provisions of housing, a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

"Representatives of various Civil Society Organisations of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) called on the Governor and apprised him of the challenges and grievances faced by them", it said.

The delegation highlighted key concerns relating to road accessibility, resettlement in their respective homes, education, healthcare, and the provision of housing, it said.

"Governor assured them that these issues have already been taken up with the concerned authorities and that sustained efforts are being made to address them at the earliest," it said.

At least 260 people were killed in ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, and thousands were rendered homeless since May 2023.

The state is under President's Rule since February this year. PTI COR RG