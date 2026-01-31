Sustained investment in infra, tourism benefitted all regions of India: Vice President

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday said sustained investment in infrastructure and tourism have led to balanced development in previously less-connected regions.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Bharat Parv 2026 at the Red Fort lawns here, he said infrastructure expansion, digital empowerment, financial inclusion, social security, women-led development and youth innovation are reshaping the foundations of the nation.

He said the remarkable growth of domestic tourism, with over 400 crore domestic tourist visits in 2025, reflects renewed national confidence and enthusiasm to explore India.

According to an official statement, Radhakrishnan noted that sustained investments in connectivity and tourism infrastructure -- through improved road networks, expanded rail connectivity, new airports and enhanced facilities at heritage and pilgrimage sites -- are ensuring balanced regional development, especially in previously less-connected areas such as the Northeast.

Bharat Parv is an event organised by the tourism ministry to coincide with the Republic Day, and showcases cultural diversity, artistic traditions and tourism potential of the country.

Stating that Bharat Parv is more than a festival, the Vice President described it as a vibrant experience that brings alive the timeless spirit of India.

He said such events reflect the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Best India) by bringing together traditions, crafts, cuisines and artistic expressions from across the country on a single platform.

He also referred to initiatives such as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam as living examples of India's enduring cultural bonds and civilisational unity.