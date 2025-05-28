SUV carrying Bihar STF jawans overturns near Ratlam, two killed

Ratlam, May 28 (PTI) A Sport Utility Vehicle carrying Bihar Special Task Force (STF) jawans overturned on Mumbai-Delhi Expressway near Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, killing a constable and a sub-inspector, an official said.

Four others were injured in the accident which took place nera Israthuni, about 10 km from Ratlam city.

The injured were admitted to the Ratlam Government Medical College Hospital while one of them was sent to Indore as his condition was serious, said district Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar.

The STF team was heading from Gaya to Gandhidham in Gujarat in a Scorpio to nab an accused, he said.

Sub-inspector Mukund Murari, resident of Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, and constable Vikas Kumar, resident of Jehanabad, died as the SUV went out of control and overturned, he said.

The vehicle was badly damaged, he added.

Sub-inspector Santosh Kumar, constable Jeevdhari Kumar, Mithilesh Paswan and Ranjan Kumar were injured. PTI COR MAS KRK