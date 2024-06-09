SUV catches fire in Kerala's Angamaly, passengers escape to safety

Kochi, Jun 9 (PTI) An SUV caught fire near Angamaly in the small hours of Sunday, but no one was hurt as the passengers quickly got out when they saw smoke emanating from the front of the vehicle.

An officer of Angamaly fire station said the incident occurred around 5.40 am.

"On receiving a call about the fire, we immediately reached the spot and quelled the fire," the officer said.

The people in the SUV were going to a hospital when the incident occurred, he said.

On seeing the smoke, the passengers quickly got out of the vehicle and ran to safety and therefore, no one was injured, the officer said.

"Only the front portion of the SUV was damaged in the fire. The fire did not enter the cabin of the vehicle," he said.

The fire is suspected to be caused due to a short circuit in the engine area, the officer added.

On Friday, a man was burnt to death after his car caught fire near the Konnad beach area of Kozhikode district.

The man, in his 50s, who was driving the car, was unable to be saved by the people in the area when the car caught fire, allegedly because he could not release his seatbelt. PTI HMP HMP ROH