SUV crash accident: Police records statement of three DU students

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A day after a 19-year-old Delhi University student died after his speeding SUV crashed into a guardrail near Rajghat, the police on Friday recorded the statements of three of his friends.

Aishwarya Pandey, a first-year BA student of Deshbandhu College, was returning along with his four friends in a car after having his birthday party at a pub in Gurugram early Thursday morning.

Hyundai Venue car, which was being driven at a high speed by his friend Aishwarya Mishra, crashed into a guardrail, which pierced through the vehicle at a stretch between the Shanti Van red light and Geeta Colony in Kotwali area.

The police on Friday recorded the statements of his three other friends - Keshav Kumar, Ujjwal and Krishna - who were sitting in the car, which Pandey had taken on rent for a night on Rs 15,00.

The police also approached the car owner and recorded his statement.

In the accident, Pandey and Mishra were critically injured while their three other friends were discharged after treatment on Thursday. During the treatment at LNJP hospital, Pandey died in the evening.

On Friday, Pandey's body was handed over to his maternal uncle and aunt after the post-mortem examination. They transported his body to their native place at Etawah for last rites.

The police said that Mishra's parents, a resident of Etawah, had shifted him from the LNJP hospital to Ganga Ram Hospital, where his condition remains critical. Mishra received multiple head injuries in his face and head in the accident.

A case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life of personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had been registered at the Kotwali police station. PTI ALK AS AS