SUV driver arrested after attempting to drive off without paying for fuel in Noida

Noida, Feb 28 (PTI) A 22-year-old man driving an unregistered SUV was arrested for allegedly attempting to flee without paying for fuel at a petrol pump here, police said on Saturday.

The accused also dragged a salesman from the pump, along with his motorcycle, for some distance after the latter chased the fleeing SUV, they added.

The accused has been identified as Harsh (22), a resident of Joli village under Sikandrabad police station in Bulandshahr district. He was detained along with his unregistered Thar at Kot Chowki, police said.

According to officials, the incident took place in the Badalpur police station area on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) R K Gautam said, "On Friday, near the NTPC Cut, the driver of an unregistered Thar vehicle filled diesel at a petrol pump. Without paying for the diesel, the driver drove away and headed towards the Dadri bypass." He said the petrol pump salesman, identified as Kuldeep Sharma, chased the vehicle on his motorcycle. "When the salesman attempted to stop the Thar driver on the Dadri bypass, the driver did not stop. Kuldeep's motorcycle collided with the vehicle, and he sustained injuries," Gautam said.

Police said the vehicle allegedly dragged the salesman and his motorcycle for some distance during the chase.

The injured salesman was admitted to a hospital for treatment and is stated to be out of danger, officials said.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, purportedly showing the Thar driver fleeing the petrol pump and the motorcycle being dragged by the vehicle.

Police said peace and order have been restored in the area.

Further legal action is being taken by the Badalpur police after receiving a written complaint, they added.