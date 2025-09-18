SUV driver found dead after vehicle plunges into river in Rajasthan

Bundi (RJ), Sep 18 (PTI) Body of a 48-year-old trader was fished out from the Mej river in the district early Thursday, a day after his SUV plunged into the water body, police said.

The incident occurred around 7.15 pm on Wednesday when the trader Harish Khandelwal was passing through a bridge over the Mej river Since the bridge has no railings on both sides and there were no lights, the SUV driver apparently did not notice the limits and the vehicle plunged into the river, Station House Officer (SHO) Subash Sharma said.

The SUV was spotted in about 20 feet of water at around 2 am and was pulled out with the help of a crane at around 3 am, he said.

Khandelwal, a resident of Siswali town in Baran district, was found dead, and his body was handed over to the family after postmortem, he added.

The accident took place at the same spot where a bus carrying a wedding party had plunged into the river in 2020, killing 24 people.