SUV falls into Mej river from same spot 24 bus passengers were killed five years ago

Kota (RJ), Sep 17 (PTI) An SUV with its occupants is feared to have fallen into Mej river from a bridge on the Kota-Lalsot Mega highway in Bundi district on Wednesday evening, a police officer said.

A private bus had met with a similar accident at the same spot five years ago, he said.

According to Bundi Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Meena, eyewitnesses reported that an SUV, carrying approximately four to five occupants, fell into the river from Papdi bridge at around 7.15 pm and is feared to have been swept away by strong currents.

A State Disaster Response Force squad has reached the spot and launched a search operation, but water flow in the river is so strong, making the efforts difficult, he told PTI.

On February 26, 2020, a private passenger bus carrying at least 31 wedding guests had fallen into the river from Papdi bridge, killing 24 of the passengers, he said.

"The SUV could not be traced nor the number of its occupants could be ascertained so far. A search operation is underway," said Station House Officer of Lakheri police station, Subash Sharma, who was present at the spot.