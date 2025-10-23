SUV falls into ravine in Uttarakhand's Tehri, three killed

Dehradun, Oct 23 (PTI) Three men were killed and two others seriously injured after their car fell into a deep ravine in Uttarakhand's ​​Tehri district, officials said on Thursday.

The accident occurred late Wednesday night when five people were going from Ghadi Mechak in Shyampur to Nai to attend a wedding ceremony.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the spot and, in collaboration with the police, launched a relief and rescue operation that continued throughout the night.

The SDRF stated that three men died on the spot while two seriously injured were rescued and taken to a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Vimal Kandiyal (31), Rahul Kaluda (23) and Ashish Kaluda (26), while Nikhil Ramola (21) and Tanuj Pundir (26) were seriously injured in the accident.

All the victims are residents of Shyampur area of ​​Rishikesh, they said.